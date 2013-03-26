Preseason AP Poll Did An Incredible Job Picking The Sweet Sixteen

While the big story in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16 is the low-seeded Cinderellas. The rest of the field is filled with teams that were projected to be among the top 16 teams in the country before the season even started.



Of the top 14 teams in the Associated Press preseason poll, 10 are still alive in the NCAA Tournament. And among the top 10 teams in the preseason poll, only Kentucky (preseason #3) and North Carolina State (preseason #6) are not in the Sweet Sixteen.

At the other end of the spectrum, five of the final 16 teams were not ranked at all in the preseason poll, with only two of those teams receiving any votes at all. Here are the preseason rankings of all 16 teams (seed in parentheses)…

Data via ESPN.com

