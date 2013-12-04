These Preschool Students Use An IPad Every Day As Part Of Their School's Curriculum

It’s a debate we’ll probably see more and more as time goes on: how young is too young for kids to be introduced to the technology we use each day?

For the three and four-year-olds at the Flint Hill School in Virginia, you can forget about LEGOs and building blocks. These kids each get an iPad. With it, they create storybooks and Skype with pen pals, the AP reports.

Much of the curriculum for these preschoolers includes lots of interactive learning.

In the video below, Sheena Hall, the Lower School Director at Flint Hill, says they “see the iPad not as a device for consumption but to create and connect.”

Meanwhile, just a stone’s throw away at the Washington Waldorf School, kids the same age have no access to technology in the classrooms. The focus is more on human interaction. The teachers and the parents who send their kids here believe there’s plenty of time for children to learn how to use technology.

“We respect and honour childhood as a state that doesn’t need to be rushed through,” says Carol Petrash, the Coordinator of the Children’s Garden at the Washington Waldorf School.

Waldorf Schools traditionally focus on a less than traditional model of learning based on the teachings of Rudolf Steiner in 1920s Germany.

You can watch the entire segment from the AP below:

