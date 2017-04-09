Adorable photos show what preschoolers keep in their pockets

The INSIDER Summary:
When Melissa Kaseman would empty her son’s pockets after a day at preschool, she found an assortment of toys, art supplies, flowers, and crumpled pieces of paper. As a photographer whose minimalist style focuses on colour, she knew better than to throw them away.
Her photos series, “Preschool Pocket Treasures,” captures the whimsy of looking at the world through a child’s eyes, where collections of random, ordinary objects are prized possessions.
Kaseman spoke to INSIDER via email about this creative portrait of her preschooler’s imagination.
She studied photography at California College of the Arts and Hogeschool voor de Kunsten Utrecht in the Netherlands.
But when her son, Calder, was in preschool, she turned her camera on the odds and ends he would bring home each day.
The noticed that the items she found in his pockets were often in the same colour palette, or similar in texture.
'When I started finding these objects, it made me see there is a lot of me in him in the way he notices the world,' she said.
'The magic of childhood is so fleeting, and these objects I kept finding in Calder's pockets represent a chapter of boyhood, his imagination, and the magic of a finding a 'treasure,'' she said.
He has more than one reason to be -- 'Preschool Pocket Treasures' won an award through the CENTER in Santa Fe.
She hopes that the series reveals a bit of magic in the mundane, and that Calder will continue to find new treasures.
