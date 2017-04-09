Adorable photos show what preschoolers keep in their pockets

Courtesy Melissa Kaseman Photographer Melissa Kaseman found all sorts of ‘treasures’ in her son’s pockets.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Melissa Kaseman took photos of what she found in her son’s pockets after a day at preschool.

• She noticed he had picked up elements of her own artistic style.

• She sees “Preschool Pocket Treasures” as a portrait of that stage of her son’s life.

When Melissa Kaseman would empty her son’s pockets after a day at preschool, she found an assortment of toys, art supplies, flowers, and crumpled pieces of paper. As a photographer whose minimalist style focuses on colour, she knew better than to throw them away.

Her photos series, “Preschool Pocket Treasures,” captures the whimsy of looking at the world through a child’s eyes, where collections of random, ordinary objects are prized possessions.

Kaseman spoke to INSIDER via email about this creative portrait of her preschooler’s imagination.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.