INFOGRAPHIC: How The Hedge Fund Industry Has Exploded Since 2008

Hedge fund research firm Preqin has released a graphic showing how the hedge fund industry has changed since the 2008 financial crisis.

In the years following the financial meltdown, there has been an uptick in the number of hedge funds that have launched despite an increase in industry regulation. There’s also been an increase in industry assets under management in the last six years.

Post-crisis, hedge funds have been running money for even more institutional investors. What’s more is 72% of the investors think hedge funds have “met or exceeded” expectations in the last six years compared to 62% pre-crisis.

While that sounds great, it really hasn’t been the best time for all hedge funds. Before the crisis, macro was the best performing strategy. Lately, it’s been one of the worst performing, the graphic shows. Earlier this year, macro legend Paul Tudor Jones said macro trading “has probably been as difficult as I have ever seen it in my career.”

Here’s the graphic:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.