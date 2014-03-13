The Preppy Guy's Guide To Spring Style

Winter is finally loosening its hold, so it’s time to start thinking about spring fashion.

Spring is typically a preppier season: think Hamptons rentals, sail boats, and pastel colours.

Elijah Clark Ginsberg of the Chesterfield Report — a website devoted to a preppy lifestyle — was kind enough to share a helpful graphic of some of the shirts, shoes, belts, outerwear, and more that will take guys into the new season.

Check it out below.

