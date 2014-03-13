The Preppy Guy's Guide To Spring Style

Megan Willett

Winter is finally loosening its hold, so it’s time to start thinking about spring fashion.

Spring is typically a preppier season: think Hamptons rentals, sail boats, and pastel colours.

Elijah Clark Ginsberg of the Chesterfield Report — a website devoted to a preppy lifestyle — was kind enough to share a helpful graphic of some of the shirts, shoes, belts, outerwear, and more that will take guys into the new season.

Check it out below.

Chester field report men's style spring chartCourtesy of Elijah Clark Ginsberg and the Chester Field Report

