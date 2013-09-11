The 20 Preppiest Cities In America

Popped collars, country club membership, private school diploma — they’re all signs of preppiness. But where are you most likely to run into a prepster, or become one?

Real estate blog Movoto has come up with a ranking of the preppiest cities in America, looking at a number of factors it says go into the preppy lifestyle: Preppy clothing retailers per capita, country clubs per capita, equestrian centres per capita, private schools per capita, presence of boarding/preparatory schools, percentage of college graduates with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and median household income (you can find the full methodology here).

Surprisingly, the northeast did not dominate Movoto’s list. The website named San Francisco as the prepster capital of America, followed by Scottsdale, Honolulu, Raleigh, and Seattle.

Here are the top 20:

