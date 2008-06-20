Yahoo's Preposterous Statement on Exec Exits Screams "DENIAL"

In the past week, more than half a dozen high-profile senior executives have suddenly and unexpectedly left Yahoo. The company desperately needs strong, frank leadership and communications, both internally and externally. Instead, when the New York Times asks Yahoo about the executive exodus, it gets this:



“We have a deep and talented management team across all areas of the company.” [We are experiencing] “the attrition that’s to be expected in the Internet industry.”

