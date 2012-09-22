INSTANT MBA: Be Prepared For The Growth Of Your Business Before It Comes

Photo: Jared Friedland

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Jared Friedland, founder and CEO of Catalyst Prep:“If you want to become a national company, you have to plan for that even if you’re working out of your apartment or garage. You have to plan for that eventual growth because when it does hit, it can be staggering, and overwhelming, but also very exhilarating.”



Friedland founded the national test preparation company in Los Angeles in 2005 with just a few students. Seven years later, Catalyst now operates in 12 states, has over 200 class locations and serves more than 15,000 students. But such exponential growth doesn’t come without more work and more responsibility.

The founder advises other entrepreneurs to be prepared for the growth of your business. You may need to juggle multiple tasks, hire additional staff, or get more office space, but if you plan ahead of time it won’t be as overwhelming.

“I never thought that we were growing too rapidly—I still don’t—but it certainly presented a challenge… And my advice to other entrepreneurs is to plan for that.”

