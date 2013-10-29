10 Top Prep Schools That Have Produced Wall Street's Biggest Names

We decided to comb through alumni lists of some of the country’s top prep schools to find the ones with big name Wall Street alums.
Of course, you don’t have to go to a prep school to be successful on the Street just like you don’t have to graduate from an Ivy League with a 3.5 GPA either.
We’ve included our round up in the slides that follow.
If we’re missing any big names, feel free to send an email to [email protected]
Notable Wall Street Alum(s): Julian Robertson (Tiger Management), Lee Ainslie III ('Tiger Cub'/Maverick) and Louis Bacon (Moore Capital)
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
Enrollment: ~435
Fun Fact: 'Tiger Cub' Lee Ainslie III's father was the headmaster of EHS.
Notable Wall Street Alum: Chase Coleman (Tiger Global), John Weinberg (former Goldman Sachs chairman)
Location: Deerfield, Massachusetts
Enrollment: ~600
Fun Fact: Both Coleman and Weinberg played lacrosse at Deerfield Academy.
Notable Wall Street Alum(s): Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase CEO)
Location: 52 East 62nd Street, New York, NY
Enrollment: ~375 (all boys)
Fun Fact: Famed short-seller Jim Chanos (Kynikos Associates) is the president of the school's board of trustees. His three sons graduated from Browning.
Notable Wall Street Alum(s): Tom Steyer (former co-senior managing partner of Farallon Capital Management), Stephen Mandel ('Tiger Cub'/ Lone Pine) and Olivier Sarkozy (Carlyle Group's head of the global financial services)
Location: Exeter, New Hampshire
Enrollment: ~1,071
Fun Fact: Bloomberg TV anchor Trish Regan graduated from there, too.
Notable Wall Street Alum(s): Teddy Forstmann, Scott Mead (former Goldman partner/ dealmaker and founder of Richmond Park Capital), Oscar Tang (founder of Reich and Tang), Sandra 'Sandy' Urie (Cambridge Associates founder)
Location: Andover, Massachusetts
Enrollment: ~1,102
Notable Wall Street Alum(s): Leon Black (Apollo Management) and Thomas Strauss (former president of Salomon Brothers)
Location: New York, New York
Enrollment: ~1,600 (pre-K through 12)
Fun Fact: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein's wife, Laura, is on the school's board of trustees. She graduated in 1971.
Notable Wall Street Alum(s): John Gutfreund (former CEO of Salomon Brothers), Glenn Hutchins (co-founder of Silver Lake), Seth Waugh (former Deutsche Bank CEO) and Meredith Whitney (CEO of the Meredith Whitney Advisory Group.
Location: Lawrenceville, New Jersey
Enrollment: ~809
Fun Fact: Glenn Hutchins was on the wrestling team and the football team in high school.
Notable Wall Street Alum(s): Richard Perry (Perry Capital)
Location: Milton, Massachusetts
Enrollment: ~675 (upper school)
Fun Fact: Perry (pictured second in the back row for the tennis team photo) worked at Milton's finance office part-time as a student. He also ran a real estate investment trust (REIT) for a school project, according to Fortune.
Notable Wall Street Alum(s): KKR's Henry Kravis (pictured front row center of the 1962 wrestling team), Chase Olcott Stevenson (former Goldman Sachs partner) and John D. Rockefeller III.
Location: Windsor, Connecticut
Enrollment: ~650
Notable Wall Street Alum(s): Shelby Bonnie (Allen & Company partner), Stephen Greenberg (Allen & Co. managing director), Raymond J. McGuire (Head Global Banking, Citigroup),
Harold Stanley (founder of Morgan Stanley), Robert Lehman (Lehman Brothers)
Location: Lakeville, Connecticut
Enrollment: ~599
