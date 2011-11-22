A DAY IN THE LIFE: On A 12-City European Tour With Rapper PremRock

Photo: VRPhoto
The idea of “hustling” plays a central role in hip-hop culture: if you want to make it, you need to work, and work hard.A big part of the hustle is touring, which can take an artist thousands of miles away from his or her home for weeks or months at a time.
Ever wonder what that’s like?
Hip-hop recording artist PremRock, birth name Mark Debuque, just returned from a 12-city European tour behind his second studio album “PremRock & Willie Green,” which he made with producer Willie Green and released on San Jose’s Isolated Wax Records. (You can purchase it on iTunes, Amazon and other digital outlets.)
Originally from Pennsylvania, PremRock’s now based out of New York City. His intelligent, agile lyrics are delivered with a flow reminiscent of former Def Jux MC Aesop Rock.
You can follow him on Twitter here, and an earlier album, “The Build,” is available for free at his bandcamp page.
Tachov, Czech Republic is an extremely small town two hours outside of Prague, but the crowd sure packed a punch. One of the more successful stops on our tour helped us gain a lot of new fans and taught us that you can't judge a town by its population count.
Somewhere between France and the Czech Republic, between a hostel and a promoter's couch, you find sleep. Train, bus, car or plane... wherever it may be.
People may think post-show is a great time, but your work is far from done. We alternate turns at the merch table doing our best to capitalise on a successful performance.
People all want pictures, videos and more pictures! But honestly, sometimes you have to get lost in the poetry around you. Here, an average fall day in Prague is the setting for modern magic.
My favourite part of touring aside from the shows is the food. The locals always want you to try the town's pride and I couldn't be happier to oblige. Here I am about to dig in to a traditional Czech dish.
You are always in transit, whether it be a car ride to catch a bus, a bus ride to catch a train, or both to get to the airport for a flight. The glamour ends here: charge the iPod, crack open the journal.
The fans are what make it all worth it. As cliche as that might sound, it's the truth. Whether they speak Czech, French or Austrian, their energy is a universal language.
During the tour it's essential to reach as many outlets as you possibly can while you're in town. Here I am on the radio in Prague. This is my radio face.
While in Le Mans, France, a French fan wrote this on our email list. Needless to say, it really made our night.
In Prague there is a wall dedicated to John Lennon and, considering the man never visited Prague, you've got to appreciate the influence. He's one of my idols, too.
My partner in crime for this album, tour and recent push. Willie Green and I took a leap of faith most wouldn't, and I salute him for that. Fortune favours the bold, brother.
Seeing our posters littered throughout the town of Domaslizce, Czech Republic was pretty cool. We were everywhere in the town, and it was a bit surreal to see.
When in Prague, take your time to see the things around you. Here is a surrealistic art display that, if you weren't careful, you'd probably walk right by.
Overnight flights sound like a good idea… Well, here I am once we've crossed the pond waiting on our connection from Dublin to Paris. I don't know how to sleep on planes.
There comes a time in every young man's life when he must decide which road to choose. Sometimes the roads are all written in Czech.
Each venue is unique, but Teplice, CZ Rep. may have taken the cake. In the basement is a massive display of mixed media art accompanied by an underground skate park. Yep. Madness.
People you meet on the road help inspire a different kind of chemistry. Here we are with French rapper Dees Chan who became quite the companion during our stay in France.
I am a recovering vinyl addict — there was a time when I would drop my paycheck without blinking on records. Here, we shot a promo video in a basement record shop in Vienna, Austria. I was good though, and managed to hold onto my money.
Seeing your name on a flyer in a foreign city doesn't get old, it only gets cooler. Here we are in Paris with some other great acts from the US and UK.
