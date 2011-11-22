A DAY IN THE LIFE: On A 12-City European Tour With Rapper PremRock

Photo: VRPhoto

The idea of “hustling” plays a central role in hip-hop culture: if you want to make it, you need to work, and work hard.A big part of the hustle is touring, which can take an artist thousands of miles away from his or her home for weeks or months at a time.



Ever wonder what that’s like?

Hip-hop recording artist PremRock, birth name Mark Debuque, just returned from a 12-city European tour behind his second studio album “PremRock & Willie Green,” which he made with producer Willie Green and released on San Jose’s Isolated Wax Records. (You can purchase it on iTunes, Amazon and other digital outlets.)

Originally from Pennsylvania, PremRock’s now based out of New York City. His intelligent, agile lyrics are delivered with a flow reminiscent of former Def Jux MC Aesop Rock.

You can follow him on Twitter here, and an earlier album, “The Build,” is available for free at his bandcamp page.

