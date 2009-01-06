Premium Tuna Sold For $100,000 At Tokyo Auction

Apparently the recession hasn’t yet spread to sushi chefs in Asia.



AP via New York’s ABC affiliate: Two sushi bar owners paid more than $100,000 for a Japanese bluefin tuna at a Tokyo fish auction Monday, several times the average price and the highest in nearly a decade, market officials said…

[T]he extravagant purchase – about $370 per pound ($817 per kilogram) – went to a Hong Kong sushi bar owner and his Japanese competitor who reached a peaceful settlement to share the big fish. The Hong Kong buyer also paid the highest price at last year’s new year event at Tokyo’s Tsukiji market, the world’s largest fish seller, which holds near-daily auctions.

A slightly bigger imported bluefin caught off the eastern United States sold for 1.42 million yen ($15,400) in Monday’s auction.

