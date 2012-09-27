The Fast Food World's Latest Trendy Buzzword Makes Things Seem Extra Fancy

Photo: BK.com

Introducing the fast food world’s latest trendy, and perhaps overused, buzzword: “Premium.”The word’s usage has skyrocketed since 2009 at fast food joints, fast casual spots and casual dining chain restaurants, according to data compiled by Mintel for Burger Business.



And, for fast food chains, what’s not to like about “premium”?

It infers that the food item is higher priced or higher quality than everything else — without actually having to commit to either of those things.

Here’s a chart from Mintel that shows the rise of “premium”:

Photo: Mintel Menu Insights / Burger Business

