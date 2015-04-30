These premium headphones are engineered to block outside noise [65% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There’s a great deal on premium headphones today.

Earjax “Lyrics” headphones are engineered to block outside noise.

They have precision and studio quality sound, oversize high-definition drivers, and high frequency response and rich bass.

The headphones’ gold plated, aluminium plug provides for optimum conductivity, and the multiple foam tip options ensure a great fit.

The headphones come with a convenient braided extension cable.

Earjax ‘Lyrics’ noise-isolating headphones: $US100 $US34.95 [65% off]

