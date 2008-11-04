Premium Ad Rates Down, Too

More gloomy news on the online ad front: JP Morgan analyst Imran Khan says premium ad rates were flat to slightly down in the third quarter. Earlier today, the Rubicon Project reported non-premium, ad network inventory was down 11% from the second quarter to the third.



More data points from Khan’s report, highlighted by PaidContent:

Display advertising will be up 11% year over year in 2008 and 6% in 2009, says Kahn, who in September figured 14% for 2008 and 16% for 2009. We think even that’s optimistic and expect overall display ad revenues to decline next year.

Search spending stayed strong in Q3.

JP Morgan now says US search revenues will grow 23.4% in 2008 and 17.3% 2009, down from earlier estimates of 27.4% and 25.5% year over year growth.

Global search will grow 34% year over, not the 36% JP Morgan previously estimated.

See Also:

Ad Net Rates Dropped 11% In The Third Quarter

Microsoft Lays Off 40 At Interactive Agency Razorfish (MSFT)

Let’s Be Serious: Online Display Ads Will Fall Sharply In 2009

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.