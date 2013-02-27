Some Of The World's Most Influential Women Showed Up To The Premier Of A New Documentary

A lot can happen in a half century. For women, the last 50 years have brought some of the most sweeping social reforms in history –– and it didn’t come without a fight.

In a new AOL/PBS documentary, “MAKERS: Women Who Make America,” filmmakers have created an unprecedented archive of stories told by the very women –– deemed “Makers” ––  who made it all possible. 

The three-party documentary captures more than 160 first-person stories from celebrated pioneers like Oprah Winfrey and Faith Ringold and unsung heroes like New York City’s first female firefighter, Brenda Berkman, and the first woman to finish the Boston Marathon, Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb. 

Business Insider was invited to the premiere earlier this month at the Lincoln centre’s Alice Tully Hall. For about three extremely surreal hours, I rubbed elbows with legendary Makers like Gloria Steinem and Martha Stewart, and was thrilled to see young stars like Allison Williams supporting the cause.

I’ve gathered the highlights from the night here. 

I arrived at least 45 minutes before showtime, and the place was PACKED. I could barely get through to coat check.

The decor was classy and elegant.

Arianna Huffington caused quite the stir when she arrived before the show.

But everyone went nuts for Gloria Steinem. The founder of the revolutionary Ms. magazine, Steinem almost single-handedly brought the women's liberation movement into the mainstream during the 70s.

When a group of girls next to me started squealing, it took me a minute to realise they'd spotted Katie Couric making an entrance.

She was so petite I nearly missed her.

But she chose the right shoes to stand out in the crowd.

An event worker kept tabs on a list of celebrities who were due to hit the carpet.

Martha Stewart skipped the red carpet but was around mingling later. She looked amazing and chic in her camel ensemble.

If possible, Krya Sedgwick is even more gorgeous in person than on TV.

And here's the force of nature who got MAKERS off the ground –– filmmaker Dyllan McGee.

AOL is a huge supporter of MAKERS. CEO Tim Armstrong and his wife, Nancy, were among the guests.

Armstrong gave a brief speech, but it was the hand-written letter from an elementary school student he brought along that stole the show.

Everyone was mingling together, including the celebs.

And the drinks were flowing all night.

I got my tickets and program and I was ready to go.

Finally, it was showtime. I had a great seat in the orchestra section (one row in front of Allison Williams!).

The crowd roared during Roberta Gibb's story. She crashed the Boston Marathon back in 1966, becoming the first female ever to participate.

