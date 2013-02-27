Some Of The World's Most Influential Women Showed Up To The Premier Of A New Documentary

Photo: MAKERS

A lot can happen in a half century. For women, the last 50 years have brought some of the most sweeping social reforms in history –– and it didn’t come without a fight.



In a new AOL/PBS documentary, “MAKERS: Women Who Make America,” filmmakers have created an unprecedented archive of stories told by the very women –– deemed “Makers” –– who made it all possible.

The three-party documentary captures more than 160 first-person stories from celebrated pioneers like Oprah Winfrey and Faith Ringold and unsung heroes like New York City’s first female firefighter, Brenda Berkman, and the first woman to finish the Boston Marathon, Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb.

Business Insider was invited to the premiere earlier this month at the Lincoln centre’s Alice Tully Hall. For about three extremely surreal hours, I rubbed elbows with legendary Makers like Gloria Steinem and Martha Stewart, and was thrilled to see young stars like Allison Williams supporting the cause.

I’ve gathered the highlights from the night here.

