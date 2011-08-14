Avoid Vertigo By Hopping Off The Stock Market Rollercoaster And Watching These 10 Games This Weekend

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org and AP

Slowly but surely, sports worth watching are creeping back into our lives.This weekend, the English Premier League comes back with a full slate of games on Saturday and Sunday morning.



In addition, the year’s final golf major wraps up in Atlanta.

We’re still a few weeks away from college and pro football, but this weekend should tide you over for the time being.

Fulham vs. Aston Villa (Saturday, 9:30 a.m. on ESPN2) There was supposed to be a much juicer matchup on ESPN2 between Everton and Tottenham. But the game was postponed due to the London riots. Aston Villa looks to get off to a good start have a disappointing 2010-11 campaign. Newcastle vs. Arsenal (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. on Fox Soccer) These two played one of the best Premier League games ever last year: a 4-4 tie after Arsenal was up 4-0 in the first half. We doubt we'll get a game that good, but anything can happen. PGA Championship Round 3 (Saturday, 2 p.m. on CBS) Steve Stricker has a fantastic shot to capture his first major. We'll see how he holds up when the tension starts to mount. Rays vs. Yankees (Saturday, 4 p.m. on FOX) Not a lot of good baseball series this weekend. Tampa's Jeremy Hellickson takes on New York's Phil Hughes in one of the weekend's more interesting pitching matchups. Little League World Series West Regional Final (Saturday, 9 p.m. on ESPN) The West region is the dominant region in Little League baseball. This game will decide who heads to Williamsport. West Brom vs. Manchester United (Sunday, 11 a.m. on Fox Soccer) The defending champs start their defence against middling West Brom. Sir Alex couldn't have asked for a better Week 1 matchup. PGA Championship Final Round (Sunday, 2 p.m. on CBS) The last meaningful day of golf until next year's Masters (for non-diehards). Might as well park yourself in front of the tube and get as excited at this guy. Rays vs. Yankees (Sunday, 1 p.m. on TBS) Not really sure how to sell this one. So how about you flip on this game and do some fantasy football research while it plays in the background? Rockies vs. Cardinals (Sunday, 8 p.m. on ESPN) Edwin Jackson takes the mound for the Cardinals after being traded from the Chicago White Sox last month. WWE Summer Slam (Sunday, 8 p.m. on PPV) The WWE writes the latest chapter of the captivating C.M. Punk saga on Sunday night in L.A. It's not for everyone, but Punk has energized the sport over the last few months. These guys won't be partnering up this weekend The 10 Messiest Sports Breakups In Recent Sports History >>

