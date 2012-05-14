17 Things You Never Knew About The English Premier League

Today was a big day for the popularity of the English Premier League in the US.
For the first time ever, Americans could watch all 10 “Survival Sunday” games live on TV or the internet. And when Manchester City did the impossible and scored two stoppage time goals to win the league, we saw an unlikely Sunday-morning explosion on Twitter.
For those who were roped in by this morning’s awesome EPL action, we compiled 17 interesting tidbits that you can use to impress your friends.
In May of 1992 the teams of the Football League First Division all resigned and formed the 'super league' that would become to Premier League.
Doing this allowed for increased revenue from a new TV contract, and ultimately that revenue enabled English teams to catch up to their Spanish and Italian counterparts in the money department.
Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson has won 12 Premier League titles, but he's a Scot.
Arsenal's French coach Arsene Wenger, Chelsea's Portguese coach Jose Mourinho and Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, Manchester City's Italian manager Roberto Mancini and Blackburn's Scottish coach Kenny Dalglish have also managed teams to titles.
Spurned by a massive TV rights deals and the most expensive ticket prices in the world, EPL revenues topped $2.8 billion in 2010-11, according to Deloitte.
Despite that massive revenue, EPL teams lost nearly $800 million in 2009-10.
Deloitte estimates that inflated player salaries have a lot to do with this. 67% of that $2.8 billion revenue went to player wages, whereas only 51% of the revenue generated by the German Bundesliga went to player wages.
There are fourteen professional soccer teams based within the London city limits.
Five of those teams -- Arsenal, Chelsea, Fulham, Queen's Park Rangers, and Tottenham Hotspur -- are currently in the Premier League.
All five teams survived relegation and will be in the top flight next year as well.
It takes just a half hour to walk from Fulham's stadium to Chelsea's.
Americans are the majority stakeholders in five EPL teams -- Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Sunderland.
English fans have often protested against these owners. The most famous example was the 'Green and Gold' protests staged by Manchester United supporters who were angry about the ownership tactics of the Glazer family.
The seven-month-long MLB season is often described as a marathon. But the EPL plays from mid-August to mid-May -- two months longer than baseball.
The 2012-13 season starts in just three short months.
The norms around sports betting are very different in Europe.
Bolton, Sunderland, Swansea City, Wolverhampton, and Aston Villa all feature advertisements for betting companies on their jerseys.
However, Bolton and Wolverhampton were relegated this morning. Coincidence?
Since Blackburn won the league in 1994-95, only Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and now Manchester City have taken home Premier League titles.
In that same span, 12 different NFL teams have won Super Bowls.
The league's official name is constantly changing. First it was the FA Carling Premiership.
In 2001 it became the Barclaycard Premiership.
In 2004 it became the Barclays Premiership.
And in 2007 it became the Barclays Premier League.
For most, it's just the English Premier League, or the Premiership.
Chelsea has the biggest salary figure at about $286 million.
That's $90 million more than the New York Yankees spend on players.
You can see a team-by-team breakdown of salary figures here.
The average Chelsea player makes $6.79 million -- about $600,000 more than the average Yankees player -- making the club the fourth highest-paying team on Earth.
Manchester City is No. 3, paying its players an average of $7.40 million each.
The Premier League has a relegation/promotion system.
That means that the three teams at the bottom of the standings each year are have to play in the English second division (the 'Championship' division) the next year.
Only Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham have never been relegated.
They all finished in the top-seven this year, and will play in the top flight in 2012-13.
In all, 45 teams have played in the highest level of English soccer.
Five of those teams survived just one season.
Seventeen teams have 10 or more total seasons in the EPL.
About 63% of EPL players are not British.
British players are still prominent because of UEFA's homegrown player rules, but the league attracts the world's best players, regardless of nationality.
The EPL is wildly popular overseas, especially in Asia.
In addition to the league $2.9 billion domestic TV deal, the EPL negotiated contracts with networks all over the world to broadcast its games lives. Those contracts amount to a cool $2.3 billion.
Unlike American sports leagues, the schedule is completely balanced, making it the most fair league in the world
Every team plays every other team twice -- once and home, and once on the road.
It doesn't seem like that big of a deal. But in a league with no playoffs, having a balanced schedule goes a long way in making sure a winner is legitimate.
We'd love to see American leagues adopt this type of schedule where it's possible.
