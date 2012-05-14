17 Things You Never Knew About The English Premier League

Today was a big day for the popularity of the English Premier League in the US.



For the first time ever, Americans could watch all 10 “Survival Sunday” games live on TV or the internet. And when Manchester City did the impossible and scored two stoppage time goals to win the league, we saw an unlikely Sunday-morning explosion on Twitter.

For those who were roped in by this morning’s awesome EPL action, we compiled 17 interesting tidbits that you can use to impress your friends.

