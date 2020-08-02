Premier League transfer season is here and teams are ready to splash hundreds of millions on new talent — here's who every club should sign

Getty/Soccrates Images/Sebastian Widmann/Charlotte Wilson The summer transfer window is set to be a hectic one.

The summer transfer window opened on July 27 and will close on October 5.

However, with the English Premier League season kicking off on September 12, clubs will no doubt be keen to get their business done beforehand.

Here is Insider’s team-by-team guide as to who every club needs to sign.

With the English Premier League season having only just ended and the new one kicking off on September 12, clubs have less time than ever before to get prepared.

While the summer transfer window, which opened on July 27, has been extended to close on October 5 rather than at the start of September as normal, clubs will be keen to get business done well in advance of kick-off.

That means August will likely to see a flurry of activity from all the league’s 20 sides, but the question is, which club needs what?

Here’s Insiders team-by-team take on who every club needs to sign.



Editor’s note:



At the time of writing only 19 of the Premier League’s 20 teams for next season are confirmed, as the Championship team promoted via the playoffs has yet to be confirmed.

Arsenal

Getty/Sebastian Widmann

What does it need?: An attacking midfielder and two central defenders.

Who would fit the bill?: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach)

After its worst Premier League finish (8th) in 25 years, Arsenal needs some serious changes ahead of the new campaign.

Top of the list for manager Mikel Arteta will be replacing his woeful central defensive duo of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi. The returning William Saliba, whom enjoyed a promising 2019/20 on-loan with Saint-Etienne, will likely fill one half the gap, but the Spanish coach will have to spend to plug the other.

Matthias Ginter has impressed for Borussia Monchengladbach this season and will be available on a free in a years time, but the Gunners would be best placed securing his signing this summer in order to avoid a reported future battle with Chelsea.

Second for Arteta is finding a midfielder to fill the creative void in the absence of Mesut Ozil, who appears to be coming to his final days with the club. Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho, formerly of Liverpool, would be a proven and exciting addition.

Aston Villa

Getty/Alex Burstow

What does it need?: A striker.

Who would fit the bill?: Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Villa survived by the skin of its teeth last season, with a last day 1-1 draw against West Ham being just enough for it to seal top flight football next term.

To avoid such stress again, Dean Smith will need to find more firepower to replace the still injured Wesley and misfiring Mbwana Samatta, who has scored just once since his $US12 million move from Genk in January.

Brentford’s Ollie Watkins has scored 26 goals in the Championship so far this term, and would offer Villa pace and directness up front, however his availability will hinge on whether Brentford gain promotion to the top flight through the play-offs.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Getty/TF Images

What does it need?: A left back.

Who would fit the bill?: Jamal Lewis (Norwich City)

19-year-old Tariq Lamptey has been nothing short of a revelation at right back since joining Brighton from Chelsea in January.

Now, manager Graham Potter just needs someone who can offer the same quality down the left. Jamal Lewis was relegated with Norwich in 2020, but did more than enough throughout the campaign to show he is of Premier League quality.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Norwich value Lewis at around $US26 million, which should be just about within the Seagulls’ price range.

Burnley

Getty/Charlie Crowhurst

What does it need?: A winger.

Who would fit the bill?: Ryan Fraser (Free agent)

Burnley scores most of its goals from either crosses into the box or dead balls, so adding an extra winger to the mix to help feed Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes is a no brainer.

Scotsman Ryan Fraser, who was relegated with Bournemouth, is now a free agent (perfect for Burnley’s tight budget) and has a proven Premier League record, though Celtic and Crystal Palace are also thought to be interested, according to The Telegraph.

QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel, who scored five times in the Championship last season, is another option for Sean Dyche.

Chelsea

Getty/Soccrates Images

What does it need?: A central defender, a left back, and a goalkeeper.

Who would fit the bill?: Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Robert Gosens (Atalanta), Alphonse Areola (PSG)

Having already secured the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea’s priority is now to sort out its defence, which conceded more goals (54) than any team in the top half of the Premier League in 2019/20.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped for the Blues’ final game of the season after a string of poor performances, suggesting his time at Stamford Bridge is over. PSG’s Alphonse Areola is available, according to The Sun, and already has a house in London, making a potential move all the more possible.

Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell is the reported top target at left back, but given he’s priced at $US104 million by the Foxes, according to the Metro, Chelsea would be better placed looking for cheaper alternatives such as Atalanta’s Robert Gosens, who has excelled in Serie A this term and is valued at $US35 million.

Finally, at centre back, securing the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly after years of rumours would be a huge coup for Frank Lampard, and would add some much needed leadership at the heart of his side’s back four.

Crystal Palace

Getty/Ian MacNicol

What does it need?: A striker and an attacking midfielder.

Who would fit the bill?: Odsonne Edouard (Celtic), Eberechi Eze (QPR)

Wilfried Zaha will almost certainly leave Selhurst Park this summer for a hefty fee, meaning Palace will have money to spend.

Even with Zaha however, Roy Hodgson’s side managed just 30 goals in the top flight last term, so using the purse to bolster its attack is a must.

QPR’s supremely skillful attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze boasts many of the same attributes as Zaha and is already on Palace’s radar, according to the Evening Standard. As is 22-year-old Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who has scored 51 goals across the last two seasons for the Hoops.

It’s often difficult to predict how strikers from the Scottish Premiership will adapt to the bigger leagues, however Eduoard’s strike rate in European competitions – he’s hit 11 in 26 games – suggests he is capable of the leap.

Everton

Getty/Will Oliver

What does it need?: A winger.

Who would fit the bill?: Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Everton struggled for creativity in the final third last year unless it came from defenders, with Lucas Digne, Djibril Sidibe, and Mason Holgate producing a combined 14 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti cannot rely so heavily on his full backs again next term however if the Toffees are to qualify for the Champions League.

The Liverpool Echo reports Everton is ready to reignite its interest in Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, who it tried unsuccessfully to land last summer. Zaha has told Palace he wants to leave Selhurst Park this year, however, according to The Independent.

Zaha, 27, has been the second and third best dribbler in the league over the past two seasons, however has managed just five and three assists respectively. With a better surrounding cast around him up top those numbers will likely increase.

Leeds United

Getty/Charlotte Wilson

What does it need?: A striker.

Who would fit the bill?: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea)

If Marcelo Bielsa’s side is to stay in the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus, it will need goals, and plenty of them.

Leeds current crop of strikers unfortunately don’t cut the mustard – first choice Patrick Bamford has failed in the top flight on four separate occasions, while Tyler Roberts scored just four times in 23 games during the club’s promotion winning campaign. January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin is also expected to return to RB Leipzig after his disappointing loan spell, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Michy Batshuayi, who was signed by Bielsa during his time at Marseille, told The Telegraph of of his intention to leave Chelsea this summer, and with Bielsa being notoriously diligent in vetting his signings, bringing in a player he was already worked with makes sense.

Batshuayi has even praised Bielsa in the past, saying he believes the Argentine coach’s tough approach made him a better player, according to Tribal Football.

Leicester City

Getty/Charlotte Wilson

What does it need?: A winger.

Who would fit the bill?: Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Leicester enjoyed a blistering start to the 2019/20 season, however its lack of strength in depth ultimately came back to bite it in the end.

“Generally, I’m pleased with how we defend,” manager Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports when asked about potential transfer plans. “We would like to add more creativity and more attacking thrust at the top end of the field.”

If it’s thrust Rodgers wants, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is his man.

In a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in December, the Senegalese winger reached a top speed of 36.5 km/h, the second fastest speed recorded by any player in the league last term.

More than just pace though, Sarr makes inventive attacking runs making him difficult to mark, and has a solid end product.

Liverpool

Getty/Lars Baron

What does it need?: A striker and a central defender.

Who would fit the bill?: Malang Sarr (Nice), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Despite securing the Premier League title with seven games to spare and winning a joint record 32 of its 38 games, club legend Jamie Carragher still believes the club must add strength in depth.

“The front three are as good as anyone in Europe but whenever one of them is out, there is a massive drop off,” Carragher said, according to the Evening Standard. “That’s why Liverpool need to strengthen the front three. They could have a real problem next season.”

Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, 22, is a unique combination of brawn, brains, and, most importantly for Liverpool, versatility – the Frenchman is able to operate effectively anywhere across a front three.

With Dejan Lovren also having left Anfield for Zenit Saint Petersburg, Jurgen Klopp will also need an extra central defender. Highly-rated French youngster Malang Sarr is available on a free having run down his contract with OGC Nice.

Manchester City

Getty/Marc Atkins

What does it need?: A central defender.

Who would fit the bill?: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

City doesn’t really need anything in terms of attacking reinforcements given it scored 102 goals in the Premier League last year.

What Pep Guardiola’s side does need however is a centre back, and fortunately, it looks like a deal for Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake has all but been sealed already.

According to Sky Sports, City have had a $US53 million offer Ake accepted by Bournemouth, with the Dutch defender now only needing to agree personal terms and undergo a medical.

Manchester United

Getty/James Williamson

What does it need?: A central defender and a goalkeeper.

Who would fit the bill?: Gabriel (Lille), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

Much of the transfer speculation surrounding Manchester United in recent months has been about $US140 million rated Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

However, with United’s current front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood having scored a combined 60 goals last season, why does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer need him?

The Norwegian coach would be best placed spending that money to find Harry Maguire a suitable partner at centre half, and replacing keeper David de Gea, who appears to have lost his magic touch between the sticks.

Lille’s highly rated Gabriel would be the perfect foil for Maguire thanks to his ability with the ball at his feet, while United’s very own Dean Henderson, who impressed on loan with Sheffield United last season, is the most logical replacement for De Gea.

Newcastle United

Getty/Ross Kinnaird

What does it need?: A striker.

Who would fit the bill?: Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

Newcastle United haven’t had much luck with signing strikers over the years. Only five – Loic Remy, Salomon Rondon, Ayoze Perez, Papiss Cisse, and Demba Ba – of the 28 the club has signed since 2007 have ever managed to hit double figures in the top flight.

The problem has lied mostly in the fact the Magpies have more often than not gambled on expensive, unproven strikers from abroad (mostly France), so looking closer to home this time round would be a clever move.

A handful of decent strikers were relegated from the league last season, including Norwich’s Teemu Pukki and Watford’s Troy Deeney, and hence will be available on the cheap.

The best of the bunch however is Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson, who has scored 29 goals across the last three seasons for the Cherries, 15 of which came in a wonderful 2018/19 campaign that saw the him earn a call-up to the England squad.

According to Sportsmail, the 28-year-old could be available for as little as $US13 million.

Sheffield United

Getty/Jean Catuffe

What does it need?: A goalkeeper.

Who would fit the bill?: Predrag Rajkovic (Stade de Reims)

Replacing Dean Henderson, who is likely to return to parent club Manchester United according to Sky Sports, will be the big task for Sheffield United this summer.

The 23-year-old kept 13 clean sheets and conceded just 39 goals, the fourth lowest total in the top flight, in 2019/20 to help Chris Wilder’s newly promoted side to an impressive ninth placed finish.

Predrag Rajkovic was equally as impressive for Stade de Reims in France’s Ligue 1, keeping a division high 12 clean sheets and conceding just 21 goals in 28 games before the league was halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Serbian is valued at just $US6.5 million by Reims, according to Football London.

Southampton

Getty/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

What does it need?: A central defender and a right back.

Who would fit the bill?: Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)

Southampton is the team to watch for next season having enjoyed a fine end to the last campaign, going undefeated in its last seven games to surge to an 11th-place finish.

However, having shipped 60 goals last year, bolstering its defence is the top priority ahead of September.

A deal for Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu is already close to being completed, according to Goal. The Ghanaian centre back, 21, impressed in La Liga in 2019/20, playing 31 times and making a division high five clearances per game. He also made an average of 0.8 blocks per 90 minutes, which was the third highest in the Spanish top flight.

Right back Kyle Walker-Peters spent the latter half last season on-loan with Southampton, and given his performances, Ralph Hasenhuttl would be wise to make the move permanent.

Tottenham Hotspur

Getty/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

What does it need?: A striker.

Who would fit the bill?: Edinson Cavani (Free agent)

This season more than ever, it was abundantly clear that Tottenham need a back up to Harry Kane.

The Englishman missed 18 games in all competitions through injury, during which time Spurs averaged just 1.2 goals per game and won just five times in all competitions. In the 34 games Kane featured in, Jose Mourinho’s side averaged 1.9 goals, winning 16 times.

Former PSG forward Edinson Cavani, 33, is now a free agent, and would offer excellent back-up to Kane, as well as an extra dimension to the Lilywhites’ attack.

West Bromwich Albion

Getty/Adam Davy

What does it need?: A winger and a centre back.

Who would fit the bill?: Grady Diangana (West Brom), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas)

More than a third of the goals newly-promoted West Brom conceded last season were from set-pieces, which makes a strong case for the Baggies needing a new centre back.

Besiktas’ Domagoj Vida, who is on West Brom’s list of summer targets according to Fanatik, would be a experienced addition, and being Croatian, should lead to a good understanding with manager and countryman Slaven Bilic.

Winger Grady Diangana was arguably the club’s best player in 2019/2020, however with his loan move from West Ham having come to an end, he will need replacing.

Or, alternatively, the Baggies could make the move permanent and save itself the hassle.

West Ham United

Getty/Steve Bardens

What does it need?: A right back, and a striker.

Who would fit the bill?: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Having spent over $US260 million on new players in recent years, many of whom have failed to live up to their price tags, West Ham will have to sell in order to buy this summer.

Sky Sports reports Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Fabian Balbuena and Arthur Masuaku could all be offloaded in order to make room for new additions.

A new right back would be ideal with Pablo Zabaleta having now retired. Norwich City’s Max Aarons is one of the most highly rated young fullbacks in the country, however the Hammers would have to fight off interest from Tottenham and German giants Bayern Munich for his signature, according to Inside Futbol.

Up top, Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was the Championship’s top scorer last season, would be a great replacement for the faltering Sebastian Haller should Fulham fail to win the play-offs.

Wolves

Getty/Matthew Ashton

What does it need?: A central defender.

Who would fit the bill?: Jan Vertonghen (Free agent)

Jan Vertonghen, now a free agent after leaving Tottenham, has already hinted his desire to stay in England, according to The Sun, and a move to Wolves would be a match made in heaven.

Not only is manager Nuno Espirito Santo likely to be in the market for a central defender to reinforce his back three following Jesus Vallejo’s failed loan move from Real Madrid – Wolves is a team aiming for the top four and could yet compete in next season’s Champions League if it wins the Europa League.

Vertonghen is more than familiar with competing in both of those territories.

