The English Premier League will use GPS tracking and video analysis to ensure players follow social distancing rules when training

Getty/John Powell The English Premier League has been halted since mid-March.

The English Premier League is to use GPS tracking and video analysis to ensure players follow social distancing rules when training.

Surprise inspections are also being planned, with clubs beginning non-contact training in small groups as of Tuesday.

“Gradually, we aim to ramp that up so we can have an inspector at every training ground,” the league’s director of football told the BBC.

Clubs and league officials will meet next week to discuss adding contact to training sessions, with the hope of resuming play in late-June.

GPS tracking, video analysis, and surprise inspections.

That’s how the English Premier League is planning on monitoring training sessions to ensure clubs adhere social distancing rules ahead of the division’s proposed return, according to the BBC.

Teams agreed to restart training in small groups of no more than five as of Tuesday. Sessions must last no longer than 75 minutes. Social distancing protocols must also be followed.

“Gradually, we aim to ramp that up so we can have an inspector at every training ground,” said Richard Garlick, the league’s director of football, according to the BBC. “That will enable us to give confidence the protocols are being complied with.

“We are looking at bringing in our own independent audit inspection team that we’ll scale up over the next few days which will give us the ability to have inspections at training grounds to start with on a no-notice basis.”

All Premier League clubs administered coronavirus tests on Sunday and Monday, and the league is set to announce the results Tuesday.

Following that, clubs and league officials will meet next week to discuss adding contact to training sessions, with the hope of resuming play in late-June.

“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible,”reads a statement from the Premier League.

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA [Professional Footballers’ Association] and LMA [League Managers’ Association] as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

