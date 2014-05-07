CHART: This Season's Premier League Title Race Has Been Crazy

With just three matches remaining in the season, Liverpool appeared to have their first league title in 24 years wrapped up. But after a Liverpool loss to Chelsea and a blown 3-goal lead to Crystal Palace, Manchester City is now in control of the Premier League with less than a week remaining.

This shouldn’t be surprising as Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool have been jockeying for the league title all season long with all three seemingly in control at different points.

This chart shows just how tight the race has been. The dotted lines are the number of points each team would have if they won their remaining matches. Inset chart is a closer look at the final ten matches of the season.

