There's very little drama left in the Premier League with 6 games to play

Most clubs in the English Premier League have just six matches remaining in the 2014-15 season, and most of the key positions at the top of the table are essentially decided.

With an overwhelming seven-point lead over Arsenal, Chelsea has nearly wrapped up the league title. SportsClubStats.com gives them a 96.8% chance of finishing the season as champions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United appear to have wrapped up three of the four spots in next year’s Champions League, with Manchester City being given an 81.7% of taking the fourth spot.

At the other end of the table, the race to avoid relegation is where the real drama is found. Seven teams still have varying chances of finishing in the bottom-three and being booted from the Premier League.

