It's Not Cheap To Go See A Game In The English Premier League

In a study of ticket prices, BBC News has released data that includes the cheapest and most expensive tickets for all 20 teams in the Premier League this season with Arsenal having the most expensive (US$154.84) and Newcastle selling the cheapest (US$23.94).

Those aren’t cheap. But the average ticket actually compares quite well to the top American sports leagues.

The average ticket in the NFL is $US84.43 and the most expensive team is the New England Patriots where the average ticket costs $US122.00. Major League Baseball has the cheapest average ticket at $US27.93. Those differences are understandable considering the NFL season features just eight home games and MLB teams have 81 home dates.

Meanwhile, Premier League teams play 19 home matches and the average ticket fits quite nicely between the NFL and both the NHL and the NBA, where teams play 41 home games each season.

