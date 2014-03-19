CHART: English Soccer Lags Way Behind Top American Sports In Revenue

Soccer may be the most popular sport in the world, but when it comes to making money, revenue does not compare to the top North American sports leagues.

During the 2012-13 season, the 20 clubs of the English Premier League generated £2.4 billion ($4.0 billion) according to the Deloitte Report. That is comparable to the NBA ($4.6 billion) and the NHL ($3.3 billion) in North America, but well-behind both the NFL ($9.0–10.0 billion) and Major League Baseball ($8.0-8.5 billion).

In North America, MLB has narrowed the gap with the NFL. In 2012, MLB’s estimated revenue was $US7.7 billion, $US1.8 billion less than the NFL. If we take the mid-point of the 2013 estimates for both leagues, that gap is now just $US1.25 billion.

