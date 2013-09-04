Premier League Clubs Spent A Historic $US980 Million On Transfer Payments This Summer

The teams from Europe’s top five leagues combined to spend $US2.3 billion on payments during the summer transfer window, Rob Harris of the AP reports.

Premier League clubs alone spent a record $US980 million in the last three months. That number is inflated by the spending spree Tottenham went on after selling Gareth Bale for a historic $US132 million. But it’s still an eye-popping number.

In total, EPL teams spent $US622 million more than they took in during the transfer window.

The biggest moves by fee (via the Telegraph):

Mesut Ozil to Arsenal for $US65 million

Erik Lamela to Tottenham for $US46 million

Willian to Chelsea for $US46 million

Fernandinho to Manchester City for $US46 million

Roberto Soldado to Tottenham for $US40 million

Stevan Jovetic to Manchester City for $US34 million

Andre Schurrle to Chelsea for $US28 million

Mamadou Sakho to Liverpool for $US28 million

Jesus Navas to Manchester City for $US26 million

Paulinho to Tottenham for $US26 million

Alvaro Negrado to Manchester City for $US25 million

FIFA announced that $US3.36 billion has been spent worldwide on transfer payments since January 1 — a 29% increase over the $US2.62 billion spent in 2012.

Here’s a chart from the FIFA press release:

