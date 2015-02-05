Why the English Premier League is about to take over the rest of Europe

In the sink-or-swim world of European soccer, where there’s no salary cap and the richest clubs can decimate their competitors through spending, the English Premier League has gained an edge.

Deloitte recently released its annual report on money in the sport, and it shows that the EPL is blowing other leagues out of the water.

It’s not just the Manchester Uniteds and Liverpools that are making money. Fourteen of the 30 richest clubs in the world (based on 2013/14 revenue) are from the EPL.

Five of the top 30 are from the Italian Serie A. Four are from Germany. Three are from Spain. Two are from France. The other two are from Turkey and Portugal.

Here’s the top 30:

Real Madrid (Spain) Manchester United (England) Bayern Munich (Germany) Barcelona (Spain) PSG (France) Manchester City (England) Chelsea (England) Arsenal (England) Liverpool (England) Juventus (Italy) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) AC Milan (Italy) Tottenham (England) Schalke (Germany) Atletico Madrid (Spain) Napoli (Italy) Inter Milan (Italy) Galatasaray (Turkey) Newcastle United (England) Everton (England) West Ham (England) Aston Villa (England) Marseille (France) Roma (Italy) Southampton (England) Benfica (Portugal) Sunderland (England) Hamburger SV (Germany) Swansea City (England) Stoke City (England)

While every big league in Europe has a mega-club or two, none of them have the upper-middle class of teams that the Premier League can produce with its television money. From Deloitte:

The number of Premier League clubs in the top 20 increased from six last year to eight in this edition. More strikingly, the number of Premier League clubs in the top 30 compared with last year has risen from eight to 14 and all 20 Premier League clubs are now within the top 40 globally. This is a remarkable testament to the much larger broadcast revenue that English Premier League clubs now enjoy, relative to the majority of their European peers, as well as the relative equality of its distribution.

Premier League teams split more than $US2 billion in TV rights revenue in 2013/14. TV revenue isn’t split evenly between all 20 teams (like it is in American sports), but it’s more evenly split than somewhere like Spain, where Barcelona and Real Madrid have long gotten four times as much TV money than the smallest teams in the league.

The scary thing for the rest of Europe is that the Premier League is due to renegotiate its TV deals after the 2017 season — which should increase revenues even more.

Deloitte reports that the list will be predominantly English teams in the coming years:

“With almost half of the top 30 now made up of Premier League clubs, it is with great anticipation that we wait to see what the new round of Premier League broadcast deals, expected to be agreed in 2015, will yield. With the market expectation that another significant increase will occur, it is likely that the Money League will have a predominantly English appearance in the coming years.”

Read the entire report here >

