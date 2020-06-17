'Project Restart' is on, and the Premier League is back in just 24 hours — here's a team-by-team guide to the return of the world's biggest football league

Getty/Michael Regan/Chloe Knott/Harriet Lander/Darren Walsh/Stu Forster Christian Pulisic, Teemu Pukki, Virgil van Dijk, Allan Saint-Maximin.

On Wednesday, exactly 100 days after the last match was played, the Premier League returns.

Here is Insider’s club-by-club guide to “Project Restart.”

On Wednesday, exactly 100 days after its last match was played, the Premier League returns.

The action kicks off when relegation threatened Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United to an empty Villa Park at 6.00 p.m. local time (1.00 p.m. ET), before Manchester City take on Arsenal in what could turn out to be one of the most important games in Liverpool’s history.

Should Arsenal pull off an unlikely win, Liverpool need only beat rivals Everton to secure its first ever Premier League title.

While Liverpool winning the league is a dead set, there are still plenty of twists and turns to be had elsewhere, including both a a six-way fight for Champions League football, and a six-way relegation scrap.

It also remains to be seen how teams will fare without fans, how players will cope with the physical demands of league football after a three month sabbatical, and how the extra two substitutes allowed could be used to good effect.

AFC Bournemouth

Getty/James Williamson

League position: 18th

Points: 27

Player to watch: Joshua King, a versatile forward who has been linked with four of the league’s top six, according to Sky Sports.

Bournemouth’s lack of goals this season mean its five year stay in the Premier League is in real danger of coming to an end.

In each of the last four campaign’s Eddie Howe’s side has scored 45, 55, 45, and 56 goals respectively to help fire it to safety. This term it has managed a poor return of only 29 so far.

Arsenal

Getty/Julian Finney

League position: 9th

Points: 40

Player to watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a Gabonese hitman with 17 goals to his name.

Arsenal had a poor start to the season, however it has steadily improved since the appointment of Mikel Arteta as manager in December, and now remains the only unbeaten side in the top flight this year.

The Gunners are just five points of fifth place, which would be enough to qualify for the Champions League should Manchester City’s European ban be upheld.

Aston Villa

League position: 19

Points: 25

Player to watch: Jack Grealish, an exciting young English midfielder with a penchant for spectacular goals.

Villa has proven it has to quality to survive having made the final of this season’s Carabao Cup, beating Leicester City, Wolves, and, an albeit weakened, Liverpool en route.

Dean Smith’s side, however, will be hoping it hasn’t left to too late to focus its efforts on the Premier League, sitting second bottom with just 10 matches to play.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Getty/Alex Broadway

League position: 15th

Points: 29

Player to watch: Neal Maupay, a prolific, pacey French striker.

Things don’t look good for Graham Potter’s Seagulls.

The only team in all four English divisions without a league win in 2020, Brighton must face Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City in its remaining nine games.

Burnley

Getty/Nathan Stirk

League position: 10th

Points: 39

Player to watch: James Tarkowski, a 27-year-old defender pushing for a spot in the England national team.

Burnley secured its best ever Premier League finish in 2017/18 when it ended the season in 7th and qualified for the Europa League.

While currently in 10th, Sean Dyche’s side faces a reasonable run-in meaning it could yet repeat, or perhaps even better, that feat.

Chelsea

Getty/Darren Walsh

League position: 4th

Points: 48

Player to watch: Christian Pulisic, the American wonderkid who is set to return after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

While Chelsea still have plenty to play for, the eyes of its fans are very much on next season.

The signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have already been secured, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic have also returned to full fitness.

A solid finish to the season would only add to the sense of excitement at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace

Getty/Marc Atkins

League position: 11th

Points: 39

Player to watch: Jordan Ayew, the Eagles’ top scorer who found the net against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Having won its last three games without conceding a goal, Palace was a team in form before the coronavirus brought things to a halt.

Level with Burnley on points, a surprise push for Europe could still be on the cards, though its remaining games look more difficult than the Clarets’.

Everton

Getty/Robbie Jay Barratt

League position: 12th

Points: 37

Player to watch: Richarlison, a brilliant Brazilian forward for whom FC Barcelona bid $US107 million for in January, according to Sky Sports.

Liverpool can win the Premier League title at Everton’s Goodison Park on June 21 should Arsenal beat Manchester City on June 17.

With little else left to play for, stopping its most bitter rivals winning its first ever title (even if only for a few days) would likely be judged a successful end to an otherwise forgettable campaign for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Leicester City

League position: 3rd

Points: 53

Player to watch: Jamie Vardy, the Premier League’s current top scorer with 19 goals.

Sitting in third, five points clear of Chelsea and eight of Manchester United, Leicester look well-placed to earn a spot in the Champions League for only the second time in the club’s history.

Jamie Vardy hitting a century of Premier League goals (he’s stuck currently on 99) would be the icing on the cake.

Liverpool

Getty/Clive Brunskill

League position: 1st

Points: 82

Player to watch: Takumi Minamino, an exciting January addition who will likely get more game time once the title is sealed.

It’s not a case of if Liverpool will win the title, but rather when.

Two more wins will do it, which shouldn’t prove too difficult given Jurgen Klopp’s men has won 27 of the 29 it’s played so far.

Manchester City

Getty/James Williamson

League position: 2nd

Points: 57

Player to watch: Aymeric Laporte, a fit again, classy central defender who has missed most of the season through injury.

City will be focusing mainly on the FA Cup and Champions League, both of which it could still win to complete a treble, having already secured the Carabao Cup in March.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side will also want to ensure it doesn’t slip out of the top four, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport expected to announce its decision on whether to reverse the club’s two-year European ban in July, according to the BBC.

Manchester United

League position: 5th

Points: 45

Player to watch: Marcus Rashford, an 18 goal forward who has captivated the heart’s of a nation with his crusade to end child poverty in England.

Under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United finally looking to be heading back in the right direction after a (mostly) miserable last six seasons.

Wins over Chelsea and Manchester City just before lockdown suggest the Red Devils could be on for a strong end to the campaign.

Newcastle United

League position: 13th

Points: 35

Player to watch: Allan Saint-Maximin, the division’s most exciting player.

Newcastle’s improved form since the turn of the year means it can likely bank on being in the Premier League next year.

And with the club on the brink of a $US375 million takeover at the hands of the Saudi royal family, the future promises to be bright on Tyneside.

Norwich City

Getty/Harriet Lander

League position: 20th

Points: 21

Player to watch: Teemu Pukki, a Finnish striker who is the Canaries’ top scorer with 11 goals.

Despite playing good football at times, Norwich have been unable to string any sort of consistency together, winning just five games all term.

Six points adrift at the bottom, its only hope of escape lies largely on the exploits of Teemu Pukki, who will be hoping to rediscover the form that saw him win the league’s Player of the Month in August.

Sheffield United

Getty/Nigel Roddis

League position: 7th

Points: 43

Player to watch: Dean Henderson, a talented 23-year-old goalkeeper who is on-loan from Manchester United.

A League One club just three seasons ago, Sheffield United could still secure what would be the most unlikely Champions League spot of all time this term if it picks up where it left off.

With games against Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves, Chelsea, and Leicester still to come however, the Blades will have to be at their very bruising, brawny best if it’s to happen.

Southampton

Getty/Nathan Stirk

League position: 14th

Points: 34

Player to watch: Danny Ings, the former Liverpool striker who has rediscovered his best form on the south coast.

It has been a roller coaster season for Southampton. After a poor start, which culminated in an embarrassing 9-0 defeat at Leicester City, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side won six in eight games between the end of November and January to propel itself back up the table.

A steady couple of months followed, however it dipped in form again pre-lockdown, losing four of its last five before play was stopped.

Where the Saints will end up come the end of the campaign is anybody’s guess.

Tottenham Hotspur

Getty/Marc Atkins

League position: 8th

Points: 41

Player to watch: Harry Kane, who has recovered from hamstring surgery he underwent in January.

Spurs could be set for a late charge up the table with all of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Steven Bergwijn, and Moussa Sissoko available again.

For all that attacking power however, Jose Mourinho will also need to have tightened up his team’s defence over the past nine weeks if it wants to make the Champions League.

No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Tottenham.

Watford

Getty/Charlotte Wilson

League position: 17th

Points: 27

Player to watch: Ismaila Sarr, the Senegalese starlet who inflicted Liverpool’s only defeat of the season.

Having failed to score in a division high 13 separate games this season, Nigel Pearson will need his strikers to come to life in the remaining nine games if Watford is to stand any chance of survival.

Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr are the club’s top scorers with six each, while Roberto Pereyra has managed just five, and Gerard Deulofeu four.

West Ham United

Getty/James Griffiths

League position: 16th

Points: 27

Player to watch: Jarrod Bowen, an English midfielder who has shown glimpses of his talent since arriving in January.

You’d think the $US120 million worth of talent West Ham has acquired since last summer would have been enough to at the least avoid relegation this season.

However, having registered only one win in nine prior to lockdown, and currently sitting above Watford and Bournemouth on only goal difference, David Moyes’ side is dangerously close to one of the most humiliating, and costly, relegations in Premier League history.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Getty/Craig Mercer

League position: 6th

Points: 43

Player to watch: Raul Jimenez, a Mexican forward who has been described as “world class” by Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, according to TalkSPORT.

Wolves still has two shots at qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Currently just five points behind fourth placed Chelsea, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team is well within reach of the league’s European shots.

Should that fail, it is still also in with a chance of winning the Europa League, having drawn away at Olympiakos in the first leg of its last-16 tie in March.

