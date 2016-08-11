These are the Premier League managers most likely to get fired this season

Mark Runnacles / Getty Images West Brom manager Tony Pulis is the bookies’ favourite to be the first to go.

With the 2016/17 Premier League kicking off on Saturday, one of the more interesting betting markets to watch is which team’s manager will be the first to leave — either by resignation or by getting fired.

It is bad new for West Brom manager Tony Pulis — he is the current favourite to go first at an average of 5/2.

West Brom finished 14th in the 2015/16 Premier League, following a relegation scare.

While it is a respectable position for a club of its size, its recent sale to a Chinese investment group means its new owners may want to bring in a more high-profile manager unless the team hits its stride right out of the gate.

Not far behind in the odds is Watford’s Walter Mazzarri at 4/1, even though he only joined the club this summer and has yet to oversee a single Premier League game. In third place is Swansea’s Francesco Guidolin, who also joined this summer, faring not much better at 5/1.

Here are the current odds on which Premiership manager will get the boot first:

Ladbrokes: Pulis 9/4 — Mazzarri 5/1 — Guidolin 5/1

But it’s not all bad news for new managers — at the other end of the betting spectrum Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola are the least likely for an early exit according to bookmakers, with odds ranging from 50-100/1. Mourinho is a major part of United’s restructure plan following a lacklustre last season, which saw the team finish fifth and manager Louis Van Gaal fired.

West Brom fans can see for themselves how Pulis fares on Saturday August 13 when the team heads to Crystal Palace.

