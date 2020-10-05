Liverpool and Manchester United suffered record defeats and conceded a combined 13 goals in another wild English Premier League weekend

Getty/Matthew Ashton/AMA Liverpool had a day to forget against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The English Premier League produced its most shocking day in history on Sunday.

Manchester United was thumped 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur, before reigning champion Liverpool suffered a record 7-2 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called his side’s defeat “very embarrassing” while Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said his team “lost the plot.”

The English Premier League is the gift that just keeps on giving this season.

Just two weeks after the division’s “most entertaining” weekend in history, England’s top flight provided us with its most shocking day ever on Sunday.

Manchester United was first thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continued its suspect start to the season, before reigning champion Liverpool was demolished 7-2 at the hands of Aston Villa.

United humbled by former boss Mourinho

Making just his second appearance at Old Trafford since being fired as the United’s manager in 2018, Jose Mourinho watched on in delight as his Tottenham team completely dismantled his former employer.

United took the lead in just the second minute through a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Some calamitous defending just two minutes later allowed Tanguy Ndombele to equalise from close range, before another error saw Son Heung-Min make it 2-1 moments after.

The tide turned completely in Tottenham’s favour in the 28th minute when United striker Anthony Martial was shown a straight red card for pushing Erik Lamela in the face, despite the Argentine having first hit out at Martial and going to ground in dramatic fashion after the Frenchman’s retaliation.

Lamela vs. Martial. Only one of them got a red card ???? pic.twitter.com/kJbtwlHHkt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 4, 2020

With 10 men, United capitulated, with goals from Son and Harry Kane making it 4-1 before half time, and further strikes from Serge Aurier and Kane again completing the rout after the break.

The defeat for United was its joint worst ever in Premier League history.

“To win 6-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford is an honour for all of us, considering the dimension of Manchester United and Old Trafford,” Mourinho said after the game.

“The target, objective is every match we go to win. I told the players in the last couple of days 1000 times a good result at Old Trafford is to win.”

Solskjaer described the loss as “very embarrassing.”

Liverpool suffer record defeat on miserable night at Villa Park

On any normal day, Manchester United’s embarrassing defeat to Tottenham would have taken all the headlines.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, however, reigning Premier League champion Liverpool stepped in to take some of the heat by suffering its worst ever defeat in the top flight at the hands of Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Dean Smith’s Villa, who avoided relegation last season by just one point, beat Jurgen Klopp’s men 7-2 courtesy of a hat-trick from summer signing Ollie Watkins, a Jack Grealish brace, and further goals from John McGinn and Ross Barkley.

Mohamed Salah hit both of the Reds’ goals.

The ???????????????????????????? hat-trick. ???? Ollie Watkins' first-ever Premier League goals! ???? pic.twitter.com/QBhhD6HxEz — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 5, 2020

Not only was the defeat Liverpool’s worst ever in the Premier League, but it was also the first time a reigning English top-flight champion has conceded seven goals in a league match since 1953, as well as the worst defeat of Jurgen Klopp’s managerial career.

“It looked like we lost the plot after it went to 1-0,” Klopp told BBC Sport after.

“Who wants to lose 7-2? Years ago we told ourselves we wanted to create history. That was history but obviously the wrong type.”

The German added: “You have to say that Villa did very well. They were very physical, very smart and very direct, we were not.

“We had big chances which we did not use, but when you concede seven I’m not sure you can say it would have been 7-7. We made too many mistakes and massive ones obviously.”

