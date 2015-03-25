You can watch Premier League football for free with BT's super cheap new SIM cards

BT just launched three remarkably cheap SIM card deals for smartphones. The telecoms giant has waded into the market with packages costing £5, £12, and £20. It has branded its cheapest offer as the “UK’s best value 4G plan.”

Here are the price plans:

Here’s a very important note to get out of the way: Customers have to live in a home that has BT Broadband to be eligible for the lowest prices — for everyone else, each contract increases by £5. So if you’ve got Virgin, Sky, or TalkTalk, you’d have to change plans to scoop up one of the SIM cards, or pay £10, £17, or £25 instead.

So the BT exclusive deals are great extras for existing customers, or further enticements from from the company to sign up as it continues its march to telecoms domination. The telecoms company announced the news in an emailed press statement today.

There’s a great bonus: BT has included its BT Sport app in all three packages. This allows users to watch live Premier League football on their smartphones. If you’re not on BT, you have to fork out £13.99 to watch its 38 Premier League games.

500MB is a very limited amount on the £5 plan. And for £12, 500 minutes would be used up very quickly for someone who regularly makes calls. These two are simply good entry-level deals. But £20 for the third package is a strong offer for anyone.

In each contracts’ “full details,” BT claims its 4G is super fast and is available in more places than network providers such as O2, Vodafone, and Three. It also mentions unlimited BT WiFi and a “family-friendly monthly spend cap,” which will tell you when you’re about to run over your contract.

In BT’s press release, the company also talks about its acquisition of mobile provider EE — these deals, then, come in line with the aggressive move to enter the mobile market.

Here’s an important part of the press release on the purchase and its plans:

BT has agreed terms to acquire mobile operator EE for £12.5bn and will reveal more details after the deal completes about what customers will be offered.John Petter, chief executive of BT Consumer, said: “Offering BT customers the UK’s best value 4G data deal is a great way to start our journey towards re-establishing ourselves as a major player in consumer mobile. These great value deals are a thank you from us to loyal BT Broadband homes. We are offering customers a new type of great value mobile deal that offers more than just data, minutes and texts. We are offering 4G on the UK’s biggest network along with unlimited access to the most extensive wi-fi coverage via our 5m BT Wi-fi hotspot network. Plus BT Sport and a discount of up to 50 per cent on your mobile tariff if you are a BT Broadband customer. Our customers are consuming increasing amounts of data and they want the best possible connection wherever they are. It’s our ambition to meet this demand by combining the power of our fixed fibre service with wi-fi and the convenience of mobile.

NOW WATCH: This video of teenagers dangling at the top of a Hong Kong skyscraper is beyond intense



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.