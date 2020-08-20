English Premier League champions Liverpool will host newly promoted Leeds United on the opening day of the new season

Getty/Laurence Griffiths/Alex Dodd Liverpool will face Leeds on the opening day of the 2020/21 season.

English Premier League champions Liverpool will host newly promoted Leeds United in the stand out fixture of the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season.

Championship play-off winner Fulham will host Arsenal, while Chelsea travel to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur play Everton.

Both Manchester City’s and Manchester United’s opening day games against Aston Villa and Burnley have been delayed to a yet confirmed date.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

English Premier League champions Liverpool will host newly promoted Leeds United in the stand out fixture of the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season.

Liverpool won its first ever Premier League title last season, while Leeds won the Championship to secure a long awaited return to the top flight. The club was relegated from the Premier League in 2004, and again to the third tier of English soccer just three years later, however has reemerged in recent years under the management of Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.

The opening weekend, which kicks off on September 12, will also see Championship play-off winner Fulham host Arsenal, Chelsea travel to Brighton, and Tottenham Hotspur play Everton.

Both Manchester City’s and Manchester United’s opening day games against Aston Villa and Burnley have been delayed to an as yet unconfirmed date in order to give the two clubs 30 days since their respective exits from the Champions League and the Europa League.

Kick off times will be confirmed once television selections are made, and matches will remain behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a full list of the opening weekend fixtures:

Crystal Palace vs Southampton (September 12)

Fulham vs Arsenal (September 12)

Liverpool vs Leeds United (September 12)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton (September 12)

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester (September 12)

West Ham United vs Newcastle (September 12)

Brighton vs Chelsea (September 14)

Sheffield United vs Wolves (September 14)

Burnley vs Manchester United (TBC)

Manchester City vs Aston Villa (TBC)

The Premier League released its list of all 380 matches for the 2020/21 season on Thursday, which you can see here.

The first big derby of the season takes place on October 17 when Everton takes on Liverpool, while the first Manchester derby is at Old Trafford on December 12.

Read more:

Premier League transfer season is here and teams are ready to splash hundreds of millions on new talent – here’s who every club should sign

English soccer’s first female Muslim referee, a former Somalian refugee, says she aims to one day officiate in the Premier League

Players will now get sent off and possibly face police action if they cough on opponents during soccer games under new coronavirus-era rules

Jesse Lingard, Manchester United’s forgotten star, discusses using lockdown to reinvigorate his career, and why Paul Scholes is the greatest ever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.