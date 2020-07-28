The English Premier League's final day of 2020 included a great escape, a sleeping giant's return to the big time, and a farewell to a league legend

Getty/Shaun Botterill/Plumb Images/Matt Dunham The Premier League’s final day was one to remember.

The English Premier League was concluded in exciting fashion on Sunday as all 20 teams played their final games.

Watford and Bournemouth were relegated, while Aston Villa pulled off an unlikely great escape.

Chelsea and Manchester United also secured Champions League football for next season with impressive 2-0 wins over Wolves and Leicester respectively.

Despite failing to score on the day, Leicester’s Jamie Vardy was also crowned the league’s top scorer for the first time in his career, having hit 23 goals.

Though Liverpool FC had already been crowned English Premier League champions, there was still plenty to play for on the the last day of the season on Sunday.

Only one team, Norwich City, had been relegated, while there was a three way fight for the Champions League still to be had, and four teams still vying for just two spots in the Europa League.

League positions aside, the Golden Boot race was still wide open, with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raheem Sterling all in contention to land one of English football’s most prestigious individual prizes.

Even Liverpool had one last record to still topple – the most victories ever in a Premier League season.

Here’s how it all went down as all 20 teams played their final games.

Chelsea and Manchester United secured Champions League football

Getty/Darren Walsh

United and Chelsea started the day in poll position for the Champions League, sitting in third and fourth placed respectively, however both faced tough games in the form of fellow European challengers Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United prevailed as 2-0 winners over Leicester, not only securing its spot in Europe’s top competition, but also only its second top three finish in the past seven years.

Chelsea recorded a victory of the same margin over Wolves, with classy goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud ensuring Frank Lampard’s side earned a well deserved top four finish in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat for Wolves, combined with Tottenham’s draw with Crystal Palace, meant it slipped to seventh in the table and out of the qualification positions for the Europa League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s still remain in this year’s Europa League however, which if it wins, will see it qualify for the Champions League.

Aston Villa completed an unlikely great escape

Getty/Justin Setterfield

Dean Smith’s Villa had just suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Leicester and were 19th in the table when play was halted amid the coronavirus on early March.

Since the league’s resumption however, while Villa have hardly been breathtaking, wins over Arsenal and Palace were just enough to turn the tide and and leave its fate (almost) in its own hands come the final day.

Knowing a victory would be enough to secure safety, Villa thought it had done it when it went ahead against West Ham in the 84th minute on Sunday thanks to a goal from star man Jack Grealish.

Just a minute later however, a speculative shot from Andriy Yarmolenko deflected cruelly deflected off Grealish and into the back of Villa’s net to level the scores.

Fortunately for the Birmingham side, Watford, which started the day level on points with Villa, was unable to cause an upset against Arsenal, losing 3-2 to confirm its relegation to the Championship and Villa’s survival.

Roy Keane wasn't happy with the Aston Villa squad celebrating staying in the Premier League ???? ???? @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/WEad14odS5 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 26, 2020

Bournemouth, despite beating Everton 3-1, was also relegated.

Jamie Vardy became the oldest top scorer in English top flight history

Though he didn’t find the net on Sunday, Vardy’s 23 goals were enough to see him lift the Golden Boot for the first time in his career.

Aged 33, he also became the oldest ever winner of the prize.

“I’m delighted, but it’s all about the team,” Vardy told Sky Sports. “I wouldn’t have been in the position l am with the goals if it wasn’t for them and luckily I’ve put a few of them away.

“I don’t feel my age. Touch wood, I’m not picking up many injuries and I’ll try to come back as strong as I can next year.”

Vardy has now scored 103 Premier League goals in 211 games for Leicester, making him the division’s 28th highest scorer ever, and just one strike behind 27th placed Didier Drogba.

Danny Ings, who scored during Southampton’s 3-1 over Sheffield United, finished as joint runner-up in the Golden Boot race alongside Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 22 goals apiece.

Manchester City waved goodbye to a Premier League legend in style

Getty/Dave Thompson

On August 14, 2010, David Silva made his Premier League debut for Manchester City following his $US33 million move from Valencia.

On Sunday, just under a decade later, the Spanish wizard made his last outing in a City shirt, bringing to an end a wonderful career at the Etihad that saw him score 60 top flight goals, produce 93 assists, and win four titles.

He waved farewell in style as City dispatched of bottom-of-the-table Norwich City 5-0, though the absence of fans to wave goodbye to was unfitting of a player who has been one of the league’s greatest over the past 10 years.

David Silva for Man City in the Premier League: Most games – 309 ????

Most wins – 213 ⭐️

Most assists – 93 ????

Fourth most goals – 60 ⚽️

Joint most titles – 4 ???? A true Hall of Famer! pic.twitter.com/kKiRvoReAO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2020

“It was emotional because they are amazing people, I have been working for them for 10 years and I have a good relationship with them,” Silva said after his farewell, according to the BBC.

“I love them and I am going to miss all of them.

“I am a lucky guy. I have had lot of nice moments, including this one as well – the last one.”

Liverpool ended on a high, equaling yet another Premier League record

Not only did Liverpool win its first ever Premier League title this season, it did so in style.

Earliest title win, biggest lead at the top, and fastest to 30 wins are just a few of the records Jurgen Klopp’s side broke en route to the trophy, and on Sunday it equaled another with its 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.

The win was its 32nd of the campaign, which equaled the tally claimed by Manchester City in both 2018 and 2019.

It also moved the Reds points total to 99, which is the second highest ever in English top flight history.

“It was the target for the day, to finish it on a high and we did it,” Klopp told the club’s website after the victory.

