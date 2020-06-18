Hazmat suits, fans on webcams, and a man to disinfect the ball: This is what the English Premier League looks like in the coronavirus era

Getty/David Thompson A staff member cleans a ball during Manchester City’s game with Arsenal.

The English Premier League returned on Wednesday night after a 100 day hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However things weren’t as they were before, with fans not allowed into grounds, balls being regularly disinfected, and medical staff wearing hazmat suits, among other changes to ensure everyone’s safety.

This is what England’s top flight now looks like in the era of the coronavirus.

After an enforced 100-day break amid the coronavirus pandemic, the English Premier League returned on Wednesday night.

First Aston Villa and Sheffield saw about a scoreless draw at Villa Park, before Arsenal was comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Some things were the same as before – David Luiz is still making mistakes, Aston Villa is still struggling to find the net, and Kevin De Bruyne is still the best midfielder in world football.

Action on the pitch aside, however, there were plenty of things that were very different about football in the coronavirus era, all of which gave us an insight as to what top flight encounters might look like for the forseeable future.

Water breaks are permitted midway through each half for the players to rehydrate.

Teams are also allowed to make five substitutes, as opposed to the regular three.

Getty/Matthew Ashton

Teams can only make the substitutes at three points in the game, however, to stop there being too many additional stoppages to the matches.

Players must keep their distance from officials as much as possible.

That means no crowding around him when a decision goes against you!

They are also being encouraged to avoid handshakes and close contact during celebrations.

Getty/Dave Thompson

Though not everyone is complying …

Getty/Laurence Griffiths

If a player gets injured, medical staff wear heavy duty personal protective equipment (PPE) during treatment.

Getty/Dave Thompson

In partnership with EA Sports’ FIFA, Sky Sports is pumping bespoke crowd noises and chants into the stadiums.

Insider enjoyed the effect, but as ever, the internet was quick to turn the change into a meme.

*Ball goes out for a throw in*

Sky Sports crowd noise –#AVLSHU pic.twitter.com/VSLNhkoewe — BenchWarmers – #StayHomeSaveLives (@BeWarmers) June 17, 2020

Fans are also present, just on giant screens, to try and make the atmosphere more realistic.

Getty/Matt McNulty

Police are present outside stadiums to ensure crowd gatherings stay strictly virtual.

Getty/David Davies

So most are stuck watching the action on the television at home.

Getty/David Davies

Except this brave pair, who set up camp in the wind and rain to support Aston Villa from outside Villa Park.

Getty/David Davies

Balls must be disinfected each time they leave the field of play.

It’s not just the balls. Corner flags get the same treatment too.

And the goalposts …

Getty/Carl Recine

Sanitizing stations are available for everyone to use.

Getty/Marc Atkins

Only a limited amount of media are allowed into games, and they must adhere to social distancing protocols.

Getty/Shaun Botterill

Even famous ones like Sky’s Jamie Redknapp …

All media personnel face mandatory temperature checks.

Getty/Clive Brunskill

And they must then conduct interviews with players from at least two meters apart.

Getty/Matt McNulty

In total, only around 300 people, players included, are being permitted into games.

Getty/Matt McNulty

While it isn’t the Premier League we are used to, we are just glad it’s back.

