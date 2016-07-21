PREMIER LEAGUE BETTING: This is who bookmakers think will score the most goals next season

The 2016/17 Premier League is less than a month away, and all manner of football betting is ramping up.

One major part of the betting market is who will be the season’s top goalscorer, and there is no shortage of contenders.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero is the current favourite to convert the most goals, with average odds of 7/2. This mirrors assumptions in a separate betting market that City is the most likely club to win the league next season.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and new Manchester United signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic are second and third in the predictions, with average odds of 6/1 and 9/1 respectively.

Leicester City hero Jamie Vardy is 6th on the list with average odds of 16/1 while Wayne Rooney all the way down at 14th with odds of 40/1.

Last season Kane was the league’s top goalscorer with 25 conversions, while Vardy and Aguero came joint second with 24 goals — though Vardy had more assists. Aguero has scored 102 goals since he joined City five years ago, and it seems bookmakers expect him to keep the streak going next season.

Here are the odds for the top 3 predictions from different bookies:

Ladbrokes: Aguero 7/2 Kane 6/1 Ibrahimovic 15/2

William Hill:

Aguero 7/2 Kane 6/1 Ibrahimovic 8/1

Aguero 7/2 Betfair: Aguero 10/3 Kane 6/1 Ibrahimovic 9/1

Paddy Power: Aguero 16/5 Kane 6/1 Ibrahimovic 8/1

Sky Bet:

Aguero 7/2 Kane 5/1 Ibrahimovic 9/1

Manchester City’s first Premier League game is against Sunderland on August 13. Tottenham faces Everton on the same day, while United faces Bournemouth on August 14.

