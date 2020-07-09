The owner of Just Jeans and Peter Alexander is closing its metro Melbourne stores as the second round of lockdowns begins

Just Jeans. Image: Westfield.

Premier Investments, the parent company of retailers including Peter Alexander and Just Jeans is closing some of its Melbourne stores.

It comes after the Victorian government announced stage three lockdowns for metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, meaning residents can only leave their house for limited reasons.

Premier’s closures will affect 36 shopping centres.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Premier Investments, the owner of companies including Just Jeans, Smiggle, Jay Jays and Peter Alexander, is closing some of its stores in Melbourne following the stage three lockdown announcement.

As the number of coronavirus cases surged in Victoria, state Premier Daniel Andrew announced metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire would come under stage three restrictions for six weeks starting this Wednesday.

This means residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for four reasons – essential shopping, exercise, giving or receiving medical care or attending work if it can’t be done at home.

On July 8, Victoria recorded 134 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,942.

Premier Investments said in a statement it is closing all its Melbourne metropolitan stores “for the foreseeable future”. The closures will affect stores in 36 shopping centres and seven strip mall locations but won’t impact any stores in regional Victoria.

“As loved as our brands are by our customers, they are clearly not an essential service,” Premier said.

Customers can still shop online across Premier stores.

“Our distribution centre and support office will remain open and we will continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safe operating processes we have been practicing over the past few months,” the company added.

Employees at all Premier’s Melbourne metropolitan stores that are eligible for JobKeeper will be stood down. All employees can access any annual or long service leave entitlements.

Premier added that “does not intend to pay any rent” to the stores impacted by lockdowns.

Back in March, Premier temporarily shut the doors to all its stores amid the coronavirus outbreak. At the time more than 9,000 workers globally were impacted, with all employees stood down except for those required to do “essential work”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.