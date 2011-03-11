IT'S NOT OVER, 'TIL IT'S OVER: Premature Celebration Costs Basketball Team A Regional Championship

Photo: 30fps.mocksession.com

In a parallel that mimicked yesterday’s game between Rutgers and St. Johns, a player on a high school team about to win a regional championship began his celebration a few seconds early last week. Only, unlike the Big East game, the move cost his team the title.After a teammate intercepted a desperation heave at half court with 1.5 seconds left, a backup for Bartlett High School’s (Illinois) ran off the bench and into the student section on the other side of the court, believing his team had secured the game.



Unfortunately, the final buzzer hadn’t sounded yet, so he was called for a technical. The other team sank both free throws to win by one point.

So let this be a friendly reminder to ALL basketball players in a postseason tournament this month: The game isn’t over until the final horn sounds. So save the celebration for the locker room.

(Story via Deadspin)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.