Preload lets you watch videos even when you're offline

Preload is a new app that wants to make your commute a little more enjoyable by giving you something watch — even when you’re offline.

Commuting to work on the subway or bus where cell service is spotty? Just open up Preload, select a popular video, and tap play. That’s it.

Preload simply works because it does all the heavy lifting when you’re connected to WiFi, which is when the app pre-loads all your videos for offline viewing later.

Every day, the Preload team selects popular videos from online sources such as YouTube and divvies them up into five categories or “magazines” ranging from the funny (Smile) to the informative (Tech).

Each magazine requires 150 MB of free space to store the offline videos, but you can choose which sections to subscribe to. Once subscribed, the app will send you push notifications when new content is available and ready to watch.

Here’s what the Smile magazine currently looks like, which currently features funny videos from College Humour, Funny or Die, Buzzfeed, The Tonight Show, The Verge, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Once you’ve found a video you like, just tap it and it will start playing — no buffering or loading required.

Preload is still in its beta for now, according to Product Hunt, but you can request access by signing up over at the main website.

