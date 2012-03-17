WHOOPS: Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly FALLS To 74.3

Photo: rkelmy

UPDATE:It’s a miss!



Analysts expected consumer confidence to go from 75.3 last month to 76.0 this month.

But instead it actually dropped to 76.0.

There was a big jump in inflation expectations, which is interesting, and not all that surprising given the jump in gas prices and whatnot.

It is a bit inconsistent with other readings, which have showed confidence rising week after week.

Markets remain basically flat… just a tick to the downside.

Original post:

The last big datapoint of the day: The University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index is revealed at 9:55 AM ET.

Analysts are looking for a reading of 76.0, up a bit from 75.3.

Mostly consumer confidence surveys have been looking very good, and it’s hard to detect a big sentiment impact from gas prices. We’ll be on the look out for that.

