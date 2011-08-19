PHOTOS: Check Out Norway's Amazing "Preacher's Pulpit"

Photo: flickr user: Yodod

The New York Times Magazine recently featured some incredible images in their “Look” feature taken by noted photographer Massimo Vitali of Preikestolen in Norway.The photos (and a subsequent follow up by 6th Floor blog) lead to wonder about the space, that looks like some kind of hangout for Norse gods.



It takes six hours to hike to the cliff seen in the pictures, known in English as Preacher’s Pulpit or Pulpit Rock. The cliff is an almost flat 82 by 82 feet that is 2,000 feet above the waters of the Lysefjord.

Unfortunately we didn’t have an internationally renowned Italian photographer to take pictures for us, but luckily it appears Flickr users are big fans of the site.

