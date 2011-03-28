Pregnant Women Are Fleeing Fukushima And Tokyo For Fear Of Radiation Birth Defects

Photo: AP

Hospitals in Kansai and Osaka say a growing number of women from around Fukushima and even Tokyo are arriving in the area to give birth, according to the Japan Times.The Osaka Prefectural Government said late last week that 149 women from Tokyo and Chiba, Kanagawa, Fukushima, and Miyagi prefectures had arrived in Osaka hospitals to give birth since the disaster, and forecast that the number could increase. Among them, 58 were from Tokyo, where the discovery last week of high levels of radioactive iodine in the water supply led officials to issue a precautionary warning that infants should not drink tap water or milk formula made with tap water.



Japan has encouraged people within 18 miles of the nuclear plant to evacuate but has not issued any warnings for areas outside this area. Even Tokyo tap water was declared safe again for babies late last week.

