Pregnant Woman Struck And Killed By Snow Plow In Brooklyn, Baby Delivered Safely

During the snowstorm Thursday, a snow plow in Brooklyn struck and killed a pregnant woman, police say. But her baby survived.

The plow — a privately owned Bobcat not affiliated with the city, — hit the 36-year-old woman in a supermarket parking lot, police told Pix 11.

While the mother died in the hospital of cardiac arrest, ABC Local reports, doctors delivered her baby via emergency c-section. The infant remains in stable but critical condition, police told NBC New York.

J. David Goodman, a crime reporter for the New York Times, tweeted:

Pregnant woman, 36, hit and killed by private snow clearing vehicle in Brooklyn parking lot; baby delivered, in critical condition, cops say

— jdavidgoodman (@jdavidgoodman) February 13, 2014

The vehicle was reportedly backing up when the woman went down, and police are investigating any criminality, according to ABC.

There are conflicting reports about whether the incident occurred in Bay Bridge or Sunset Park. Both neighborhoods are in Brooklyn.

We’ll update this post as we know more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.