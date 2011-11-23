Pregnant Seattle Protester Says She Miscarried After Being Kicked And Pepper Sprayed By Police

Photo: AP

One of the ugliest pictures that has come out of the Occupy protests is one of an 84 year old woman getting pepper sprayed during a police crack down in Seattle.We ran the picture at Business Insider and reported that the woman was in the hospital along, with another pepper spray victim, a 19 year-old pregnant woman.



Today we’re hearing that the pregnant woman has miscarried — and she believes it was a result of the pepper spray she was attacked with, along with two police hits to her stomach.

Her name is Jennifer Fox, and she was three months pregnant. Here’s part of her story from Seattle’s The Stranger:

“I was standing in the middle of the crowd when the police started moving in,” she says. “I was screaming, ‘I am pregnant, I am pregnant. Let me through. I am trying to get out.'” At that point, Fox continues, a Seattle police officer lifted his foot and it hit her in the stomach, and another officer pushed his bicycle into the crowd, again hitting Fox in the stomach. “Right before I turned, both cops lifted their pepper spray and sprayed me. My eyes puffed up and my eyes swelled shut,” she says.

Fox went to the hospital after the attack, but nothing seemed wrong with the baby then. A few days later, though, she started experiencing painful cramps. She went back to the hospital and was told that the baby’s heartbeat could not be heard.

The Seattle Police department did not respond to a request for comment, and this has not been confirmed with Fox’s medical records. We’ll give you more when we get it. For now, the video of Fox’s reaction to her attack is below.

