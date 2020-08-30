A pregnant woman died of COVID-19 days after a surprise baby shower exposed her to the virus

Crystal Cox/BI Photo

Camila Graciano, a 31-year-old pregnant woman, died of COVID-19 just over a week after she was exposed to the virus at a surprise baby shower.

Brazilian news outlet Globo reported that one of her friends who organised the party unknowingly had the virus.

Graciano had an emergency cesarean and gave birth to her daughter three days after being exposed after being rushed to the hospital, according to the report.

As of August 29, Brazil has had 3,804,800 cases of the coronavirus.

Camila Graciano, a 31-year-old pregnant woman, was rushed to the hospital just three days after coming into contact with COVID-19 at a surprise baby shower.

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Graciano was a teacher who had been careful to avoid contact with people to minimise her exposure to COVID-19. Her friends who organised the party in Anápolis, Brazil, did not realise one of had the coronavirus.

“Soon afterwards [the friend who was infected] got really bad and let the others who were there know,” Daniel Helio Ambrosio, Graciano’s brother, told Globo. “Unfortunately, my sister was one of those infected.”

Graciano’s family had immense trouble finding a bed for her at the city hospitals because of Brazil’s high COVID-19 infection rate, according to the report. As of August 29, Brazil has had 3,804,800 cases of the coronavirus.

After trying to find a spot in Goiania or Brasilia, Graciano was admitted to a special COVID-19 pregnancy ward in Santa Casa hospital, where Graciano, who was 8 months pregnant, had an emergency cesarean operation.

While Graciano showed signs of improvement after her c-section, she reportedly died after a week in the hospital.

Though she was born a month premature, Globo reported that Graciano’s daughter is in good health.

“Thank God my niece is showing good signs, she’s breathing alone in the incubator, and doesn’t need oxygen,” Ambrosio told Globo.

While there is limited research on the effects of pregnancy on COVID-19, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention found pregnant people with COVID-19 are more likely to suffer severe infections than people with COVID-19 who are not pregnant.

The analysis also found pregnant people were more likely to be hospitalized, put in an intensive care unit, and treated with a ventilator. The rates of severe infection were even worse for pregnant Black and Latinx women.



