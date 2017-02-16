Here's a giant image of Putin caressing a pregnant Trump projected on a New York Apple store

Anyone visiting the Apple store in New York’s Chelsea neighbourhood got an unusual surprise Tuesday night: a giant projection of Russian President Vladimir Putin caressing a very pregnant Donald Trump.

The image was projected on the side of building on the corner of 15th St. and 9th Ave., which is the location of Apple’s Chelsea retail store.

The Valentine’s Day stunt was coordinated by the app Hater — a Tinder-style dating app that matches you with other users based on things you both hate. The illustration of Trump and Putin appeared next to Hater’s upside down heart logo and a hashtag with the company’s tagline, “Love Through Hate.” As it turns out, nearly 80% of Hater’s 200,000-plus current users say they “hate” Donald Trump.

We reached out to Hater for an explanation for these planned projections, but the company did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

The Chelsea projection wasn’t the only one. Hater projected two more of the same images in other neighbourhoods in New York City. Another one appeared at 14th St. and 8th Ave., emblazoned on the side of a CVS and right next to a subway stop…

…while a third was displayed at N. 6th and Wythe in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood.

