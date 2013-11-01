Pregnant Army Wife Stabbed By Intruder While Video-Chatting With Her Deployed Husband: Survives To Give Birth

Rachel Poole/Facebook An image posted July 14 to Facebook shows Rachel Poole with her husband and an ultrasound photo of their unborn child.

A pregnant El Paso Army wife suffered a horrible attack on Wednesday while her deployed husband watched helplessly from video chat.

This incident allegedly occurred when Corey Bernard Moss, a 19-year-old soldier at nearby Fort Bliss, went to the home of 31-year-old Rachel Poole to confront her about money he owed her, according to a police affidavit seen by KFOX14. She wasn’t home yet, so Moss broke into her home and hid inside waiting for her return, police say.

When Poole came home, she began a FaceTime call with her husband, Justin Poole, a U.S. Army soldier who was deployed overseas.

Moss allegedly attacked Poole from behind with a knife. Rachel Poole says she immediately recognised Moss during the attack and began screaming his name to her husband. Moss allegedly beat and stabbed her repeatedly, before fleeing the scene and calling a coworker to pick him up.

Poole was able to call 911 and was then taken to a local hospital with several stab wounds and fractures to her face and body that require surgery.

El Paso Police say Moss provided a voluntary statement admitting physically assaulting Poole. Moss was arrested on a charge of criminal attempted murder and booked into El Paso County Detention Center with a bond of $US60,000.

“My wife is my wife til I’m no longer breathing. No man can change that and though I was not here to protect her this time it will never happen again that’s my word,” Poole wrote on Facebook.

Fort Bliss released the following statement: “The investigation into this matter is being conducted by the El Paso Police Department and Fort Bliss is cooperating fully. We pride ourselves on the professionalism of the Soldiers within our ranks. Behaviour such as these alleged actions are not representative of the men and women who serve at Fort Bliss. Our immediate concern is for the safety and welfare of the victim. We are monitoring her condition and our thoughts and prayers are with her for a full and quick recovery,” -Maj. Stephen G. Holt, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defence Command.

Update 22:00 EDT: Rachel Poole delivered her baby Isabella this evening, while in intensive care.

Justin Poole, who returned to the U.S. following the incident, posted the following image on Facebook:

