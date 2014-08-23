Dad-To-Be Captured His Wife's Entire Pregnancy In Just 6 Seconds

Ian Padgham is a popular Viner, with over 350,000 followers and dozens of videos, but his latest 6-second clip may be his best yet: He documented his wife Claire’s 9-month pregnancy.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Padgham explained that he and Claire were able to create the Vine by filming two frames for each month of her pregnancy, saying “it was a fun way to capture the process.”

Take a look:

