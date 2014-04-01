Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office Says 'A Significant Financial Institution' Is About To Be Charged With A Serious Crime

The office of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara wants one big financial firm to be very afraid.

On Monday, the office’s official Twitter account posted the following message claiming a “significant financial institution” is about to be in serious legal trouble:

You can expect that before long a significant financial institution will be charged with a felony or be made to plead guilty to a felony

— SDNYnews (@SDNYnews) March 31, 2014

The office followed up that tweet with a pair of updates about a fraud case against a “broker & distributor of dairy products.” There was no further information about the impending felony charges against the unnamed financial firm. Bharara’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider Monday evening.

