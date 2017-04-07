Preet Bharara says his firing was due to the Trump administration's 'helter-skelter' incompetence

Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, didn’t mince words when asked about the circumstances of his firing.

He told The New York Times on Thursday that his ouster was a “direct example of the kind of uncertain helter-skelter incompetence,” when it comes to the Trump administration’s personnel decisions.

Bharara was referring to what he says was the “out-of-the-blue” letter Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent in March demanding the resignations of 46 US attorneys appointed by Obama.

Bharara, known as the “Sheriff of Wall Street” as his district covers many New York financial institutions, initially refused Sessions’ request to step down. He was fired by Trump in March.

Though it’s common for US attorneys to vacate their positions when a new administration takes office, Bharara was personally asked to stay on as US attorney by Trump in November.

Bharara took a new job as a distinguished scholar-in-residence at New York University’s law school on April 1.

