VIDEO: Preet Bharara's Hilarious Interview With 'Mad Money' Host Jim Cramer

Who knew the “Sheriff of Wall Street” Preet Bharara was so funny?



The U.S. Attorney definitely stole the show yesterday at CNBC/Institutional Investor’s Delivering Alpha conference during his refreshingly candid interview with “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer.

Bharara had the whole room of suited up investors cracking up to his jokes and he even peppered in some strategic pauses as if he were an old pro comedian doing a stand up show.

In case you missed it or were not able to turn up the volume on the trading floor, we’ve included the CNBC video below.

Enjoy!



