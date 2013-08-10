Preet Bharara Told Bloomberg He Eats Raw Meat For Breakfast

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara

— the “Sheriff of Wall Street” — sat down with Bloomberg Businessweek for its annual interview issue.

Bharara is known for his biting sense of humour and ruthless pursuit of insider trading cases.

So how does the man who threatens to take down SAC Capital start his day?

From Businessweek:

So as far as your movements. You wake up …? My movements are a state secret, and I’m not allowed to tell you that. Other than to say I eat the same thing every day: raw meat. Raw meat, OK. And when raw meat is unavailable, I eat a granola bar every morning and a Diet Coke.

Bharara did strike a more serious tone too. Asked about those who argue he has not taken enough cases related to the financial crisis, he said, “I think it’s totally appropriate for people to ask questions about why certain cases are brought and other cases are not. It’s America, and before I am a prosecutor I am also an American.”

“We brought some cases in that respect, and to the extent that there are not more of those cases yet, it’s a function of the facts and not a function of will or commitment or courage,” he said.

Read the full interview at Bloomberg Businessweek>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.