U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Started Off His Interview At Delivering Alpha With A Hilarious Joke

Photo: CNBC Screengrab

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, known for taking down a range of convicts from Raj Rajaratnam to the Time Square Bomber, is giving an AWESOME talk at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference right now.No seriously, he and Jim Cramer are tearing it up, and it all started out with a hilarious exchange between the two.



Cramer sat down for the interview and immediately said: How many people in this room, besides me and you, are wearing a wire?

Bharara: Is that your first question?

After the laughter died down Bharara threw out his own zingers:

“I’m pleased to be interviewed by the only person in this country who’s more caffeinated than I am,” he said obviously referring to Cramer.

And even better.

“I have to apologise that there are so many people in the audience I don’t have enough subpoenas for all of you.”

The audience loved it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.